UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Trading Down 8.4%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 218,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,788,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after purchasing an additional 548,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

