Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,061.60. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$8.69 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

