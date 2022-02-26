Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.97 ($42.01).

ETR:UN01 opened at €30.43 ($34.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.91. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. Uniper has a 52-week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($48.24).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

