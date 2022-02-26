United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

UBSI opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,379,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,792,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,354,000 after buying an additional 157,627 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after buying an additional 229,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

