United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

