United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

