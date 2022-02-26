United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 363 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

