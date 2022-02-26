United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $253.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.92 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

