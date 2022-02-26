United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 24,487 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amcor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amcor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

