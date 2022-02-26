United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,273 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

