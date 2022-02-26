Uniti Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 26,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,157% compared to the average daily volume of 2,143 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

