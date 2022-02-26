Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report $137.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the lowest is $134.30 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $634.60 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $828.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

OLED traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,982. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

