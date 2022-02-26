USD Coin Market Cap Achieves $53.30 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $53.30 billion and approximately $3.97 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 53,297,654,193 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

