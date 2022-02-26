USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 175,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at $466,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

