Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 180.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $108.21 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.79 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.