Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in onsemi were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in onsemi by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

