Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.33.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $422.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.22 and a 200 day moving average of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $338.79 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

