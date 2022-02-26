Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $8,281,123 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.