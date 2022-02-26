Valens (VLNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Valens to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. Valens has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Get Valens alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.