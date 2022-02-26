Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Shares of VMI traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.12. 85,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day moving average is $238.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

