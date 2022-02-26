Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.250-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

