Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter.

VFH stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $79.77 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

