Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

