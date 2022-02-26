Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VOO opened at $402.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

