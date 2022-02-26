Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

