Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.52 million and $615.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00010045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.92 or 0.07024843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.73 or 0.99784135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 793,973 coins and its circulating supply is 649,359 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.