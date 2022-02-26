VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 420

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

