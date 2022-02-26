Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 149,873 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vectrus by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 60,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VEC opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

Vectrus Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.