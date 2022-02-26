Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.97

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and traded as high as $22.67. Verbund shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 1,095 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on OEZVY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

