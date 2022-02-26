Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 182.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 382,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 63.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 17,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 39,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.22 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

