Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.95.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.