Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 14,958 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.