Verition Fund Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

