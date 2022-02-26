Veronica H. Foley Sells 1,112 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76.
Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45.
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$896.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.95. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.95.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
