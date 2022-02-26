Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

