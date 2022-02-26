Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $180.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,788. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.