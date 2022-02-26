Viacoin (VIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,875.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.17 million and $11,875.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00275150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

