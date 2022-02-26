Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €255.07 ($289.85).

VOW3 opened at €185.32 ($210.59) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €188.41.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

