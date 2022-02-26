Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $22.76 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

