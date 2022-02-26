Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 138,250 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,250 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 27.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Knowles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Knowles by 27.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

