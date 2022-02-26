Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 261,112 Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrify alerts:

AGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Agrify Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Agrify (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.