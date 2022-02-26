Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 57,225 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,225 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Everi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 106.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 53.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

