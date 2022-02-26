Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth approximately $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 2,342.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 44.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.96.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $87.32.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.