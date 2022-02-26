Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 151 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

