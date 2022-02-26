Voya Investment Management LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

