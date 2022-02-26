Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

