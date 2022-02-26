Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 90.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $30.23 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $851.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

