Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $270.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $183.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

