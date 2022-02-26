W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $476.71 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.71 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

