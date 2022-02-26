Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,119,224 shares of company stock worth $1,134,872,916. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.38 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $378.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

